Vivo Y17s Price in India (13 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y17s

Vivo Y17s is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y17s from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y17s now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 13 October 2023
Key Specs
₹11,999
64 GB
6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
MediaTek Helio G85
50 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
See full specifications
Vivo Y17s Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo Y17s in India is Rs. 11,999.  This is the Vivo Y17s base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Glitter Purple and Forest Green.

Vivo Y17s

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
amazon
Out of Stock

Vivo Y17s Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 8 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
  • Glitter Purple, Forest Green
  • 163.7 mm
  • 8.0 mm
  • 186 grams
  • Back: Plastic
  • Dust proof
  • 75.4 mm
Display
  • 20:9
  • IPS LCD
  • 60 Hz
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 84.17 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 269 ppi
  • 840 nits
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
General
  • Android v13
  • October 2, 2023 (Official)
  • vivo
  • Funtouch OS
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • MediaTek Helio G85
  • LPDDR4X
  • 4 GB
  • 12 nm
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
    Trending News

    Trending Gadgets

    Icon
    Vivo Y17s