Vivo Y53a Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y53A Vivo Y53A is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 8,490 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹8,490 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.58 inches (16.71 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Rear Camera 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y53a Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels Display Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Pixel Density 400 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Display Type IPS LCD

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.58 inches (16.71 cm) General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date November 22, 2023 (Unofficial)

Custom UI Funtouch OS

Brand vivo Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance Graphics Adreno 610

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 11 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM 8 GB Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?