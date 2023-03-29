Home Wearables Ikodoo Buds One, Buds Z launched in India; Check price and specifications

Ikodoo Buds One, Buds Z launched in India; Check price and specifications

Ikodoo Buds One and Ikodoo Buds Z earbuds have been launched in India. Know details around their features, specifications, price and availability.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 29 2023, 19:59 IST
Wireless earphones are all the rage these days, especially when they come paired with the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. However, that feature is usually kept for the premium segment earphones which can be expensive for many buyers. Bringing that feature to the more midrange segment is Ikodoo, which just launched Buds One. It has also launched the affordable Buds Z. While the former gets 50dB ANC, the latter comes packed with the environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature. Check out their price, features and specifications.

Ikodoo Buds One, Buds Z price and availability

The Ikodoo Buds One has been priced at Rs. 6999, whereas the Ikodoo Buds Z can be purchased at Rs. 999. Both the wireless earphones go on sale starting March 31 at 12 PM IST and will be exclusively available on Amazon. There is an introductory offer in place as well. For the first seven days starting March 31, the Ikodoo Buds One will be available to buy at a discounted price of Rs. 4999.

Ikodoo Buds One, Buds Z specifications

The Ikodoo Buds One features 13.4 mm dynamic drivers and DSP acoustic algorithm for deep bass and clear treble. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 and AAC audio codec. It gets active noise cancellation up to 50 dB. It also has a transparency mode to allow users to hear ambient sounds while using the earbuds. The earbuds have received IP55 rating for water resistance. For gaming needs, it also comes with a low latency mode of 48ms. Along with touch controls, the Ikodoo Buds One also sports a smart anti-wind technology to enhance microphone capabilities. The earbuds are backed by a 55 mAh battery which the company claims to provide up to 27 hours of total battery life. The earbuds also support wireless charging.

On the other hand, the affordable Ikodoo Buds Z features a 10 mm PEEK diaphragm and PU dynamic drivers along with Bluetooth 5.3 support. Instead of ANC, the earbuds give ENC for external noise suppression. The earbuds get an IPX4 rating for water resistance. These also have touch controls to play, pause music and to receive or reject calls. The company claims that the earbuds are backed by 28 hours of total playtime. Only wired charging support is available with Ikodoo Buds Z.

First Published Date: 29 Mar, 19:58 IST
