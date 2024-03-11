New Apple Vision Pro models to get 50% price cut? Know what the latest report is saying

Apple is on the fast track to introducing an entry-level version of the Apple Vision Pro headset, potentially slicing off a whopping $2,000 from its original price tag. While the wait for a second-generation release may extend into 2025 or 2026, Apple is far from idling in its pursuit of a more budget-friendly mixed reality headset.

The tech giant has set its sights on a substantial price reduction for the Apple Vision Pro, aiming to bring it down from the initial $3,500 to as low as $1,500. The key to achieving this ambitious goal lies in reimagining one of the headset's costliest components - its two 4K micro-OLED displays.

Also read: Mark Zuckerberg criticises Apple Vision Pro again, says Meta Quest 3 is better

A recent report from The Elec, brought to light by the reputable leaker Revegnus, unveils Apple's strategy. The breakdown of the headset's "bill of materials" indicates that each unit costs approximately $1,542 to produce, with the display components accounting for a significant $456. In the pursuit of an entry-level alternative, Apple is diligently exploring ways to slash the display's price by up to 50 percent, tom's guide reported.

Diversifying Suppliers for Enhanced Efficiency

The Elec discloses that Apple is actively considering collaborations with companies like SeeYa and BOE, in addition to its current micro-LED supplier, Sony. By diversifying its display supply lineup, Apple aims to avoid production bottlenecks and potentially reduce costs. However, given Apple's stringent quality control standards, negotiations with new suppliers may prove challenging, and Sony could retain its exclusivity for the second-gen Vision Pro.

Also read: Oppo Air Glass 3: These new smart glasses tout an AI-powered assistant and much more

Revegnus, in a post on X, shared insights into Apple's multifaceted approach, revealing that the company is not only exploring new micro OLED suppliers but is also accelerating research and development for a second-generation entry-level XR product. The emphasis is on minimizing the costs associated with micro OLED displays.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously hinted at additional cost-cutting measures, including potential downgrades in technology and functionality for the Vision Pro. These considerations encompass reducing the number of cameras, employing lower-resolution screens, and opting for an iPhone-grade chip instead of the high-powered M-series found in MacBooks. Gurman speculates that the final product might be named something akin to Apple Vision or Apple Vision One, signalling a relationship with the Apple Vision Pro while offering a more accessible alternative.