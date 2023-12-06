5 best headphones of 2023: Check Sennheiser, Sony, JBL Tour One M2, and more

Best headphones of 2023: We all are surrounded by sound in one way or another, be it listening to nature, traffic and neighbourhood noise, or sublime songs and music. The year 2023 has been excellent in rolling out some amazing earpieces. We have multiple options and therefore, picking a high quality headphone deserves a lot of time and attention. Why? Because it becomes an integral choice through which you can appreciate different sounds, music, and more. If you are someone who is looking for a headphone upgrade, then check out the list of best headphones of 2023 from top brands such as Sennheiser, Sony, JBL, and more.

Best headphones of 2023

Sennheiser HD 660S2: The Sennheiser HD 660S2 sports 42mm transducer airflow for minimal distortion and air displacement control through steel mesh damping. It features an ultra-light aluminium voice coil with 300-ohm impedance for improved impulse response. The headphones come with two cables that terminate to 6.3 mm single-ended stereo and 4.4 mm balanced stereo jack plugs. You'll also find a 6.3 mm to 3.5 mm adapter included with the product, which is compatible with DAC amps, DAPs, and dedicated amplifiers like the Sennheiser HDV 820.

Pros:

Balanced sound quality

Comfortable to ears

Cons:

Expensive price tag

B0BT7XXYTB-1

Sony WH-CH720N: The headphone is powered by Sony's Integrated Processor V1 for effective noise cancellation and immersive listening. It only weighs 192 Grams, therefore, it has a comfortable and lightweight design. It comes with features like Adjustable Ambient Sound mode and Adaptive Sound control which can adjusted as per the environment around you. It claims to provide up to 50-hour battery life with quick charging. Additionally, it can be connected with two Bluetooth devices at the same time.

Pros:

Affordable

Lightweight

Good quality sound

Cons:

Average ANC

The plastic material used looks cheap

B0BS1QCFHX-2

Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra: The headphone features CustomTune technology which automatically fits the shape of your ear and optimizes the sound performance. Its quiet mode provides effective active noise cancelling. Its Emergon mode allows you to enjoy immersive audio in full noise cancellation. It features Bluetooth 5.3 version and provides a stable connection within 9 meters of range. The Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra offers 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also has smooth touch controls for playing/pausing music and adjusting volume.

Pros:

Great audio with spatial effects

Rich bass

Cons:

Massive price tag

B0CFY9ZMLJ-3

JBL Tour One M2: It features 40mm drivers for clear and crisp audio. It is Hi-Res audio certified and supports frequencies up to 40kHz. It is powered by True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology which adjusts external noise 50000 times per second. It features a 4-mic crystal call algorithm, VoiceAware, Smart Ambient, TalkThru, and more. It offers up to 50 hours of playtime with no noise Cancellation mode and 30 hours when NC is being used.

Pros:

Rich bass

Effective ANC

Great battery life

Cons:

Average spatial audio

Unattractive design

B0BSXDJSPH-4

boAt Rockerz 551ANC: The headphones offer up to 35dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation. It features ASAP Charge technology which lasts the device up to 10 hours in just 10 min of charge. It features 40mm drivers for crystal clear sound reproduction. The headphone comes with Ambient Sound Mode that lets the listener stay aware of the sounds in the ambience. Lastly, it offers up to 70 hours of playtime in ANC mode and up to 100 hours in normal playback mode.

Pros:

Great battery life

Effective ANC

Cons:

Confusing control