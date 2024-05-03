Apple Watch Ultra 3 may not feature substantial upgrades over Ultra 2, suggests leak

Despite previous doubts, Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil the third iteration of its Apple Watch Ultra later this year, with a likely launch scheduled for September. This forthcoming model, known as the Apple Watch Ultra 3, will succeed its predecessor, the Watch Ultra 2. However, recent reports suggest that significant improvements may not be on the horizon.

Analyst Insights: Ming-Chi Kuo's Perspective

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has contradicted earlier speculations about a potential hiatus in the Apple Watch Ultra lineup for this year. Kuo confirmed the company's intentions to introduce the Apple Watch Ultra 3 but emphasized that the upcoming model is unlikely to feature substantial hardware upgrades compared to its predecessor.

Details Awaited: Features and Specifications

Precise details regarding the features and specifications of the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 are scarce at this point. However, industry observers anticipate that more information about the device will surface closer to its expected announcement later this year, likely coinciding with the launch of the 2024 iPhone series in September.

Potential for a Third-Generation Apple Watch SE

In addition to the Apple Watch Ultra 3, there are murmurs suggesting the possibility of a third-generation Apple Watch SE this year. Given Apple's typical two-year upgrade cycle for the Watch SE lineup, speculation is rife regarding an impending refresh for the budget-friendly Apple Watch.

Uncertainty Surrounding the Apple Watch Series 9 and Beyond

While the prospects for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and a new Watch SE seem relatively clear, uncertainty looms over the future of the Apple Watch Series 9. Previous reports hinted at Apple's potential development of an Apple Watch X series featuring advanced health-monitoring features like sleep apnea detection and blood pressure monitoring. However, the exact timeline for the launch of the Watch X series remains ambiguous, with projections extending into either 2024 or 2025.

With speculation swirling around Apple's upcoming wearable offerings, including the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and a potential third-generation Watch SE, tech enthusiasts await further insights into the features and enhancements these devices will bring. As uncertainty persists regarding the future trajectory of Apple's smartwatch lineup, all eyes remain on the company's announcements expected later this year.