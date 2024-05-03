 Apple Watch Ultra 3 may not feature substantial upgrades over Ultra 2, suggests leak | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Apple Watch Ultra 3 may not feature substantial upgrades over Ultra 2, suggests leak

Apple Watch Ultra 3 may not feature substantial upgrades over Ultra 2, suggests leak

Despite earlier skepticism, Apple is gearing up to unveil the third iteration of its Apple Watch Ultra later this year, with minimal hardware upgrades compared to its predecessor, as per the reports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 03 2024, 09:42 IST
Apple Watch Ultra 3
Apple's upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to offer minimal hardware upgrades, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. (Apple)

Despite previous doubts, Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil the third iteration of its Apple Watch Ultra later this year, with a likely launch scheduled for September. This forthcoming model, known as the Apple Watch Ultra 3, will succeed its predecessor, the Watch Ultra 2. However, recent reports suggest that significant improvements may not be on the horizon.

Analyst Insights: Ming-Chi Kuo's Perspective

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has contradicted earlier speculations about a potential hiatus in the Apple Watch Ultra lineup for this year. Kuo confirmed the company's intentions to introduce the Apple Watch Ultra 3 but emphasized that the upcoming model is unlikely to feature substantial hardware upgrades compared to its predecessor.

Details Awaited: Features and Specifications

Precise details regarding the features and specifications of the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 are scarce at this point. However, industry observers anticipate that more information about the device will surface closer to its expected announcement later this year, likely coinciding with the launch of the 2024 iPhone series in September.

Potential for a Third-Generation Apple Watch SE

In addition to the Apple Watch Ultra 3, there are murmurs suggesting the possibility of a third-generation Apple Watch SE this year. Given Apple's typical two-year upgrade cycle for the Watch SE lineup, speculation is rife regarding an impending refresh for the budget-friendly Apple Watch.

Uncertainty Surrounding the Apple Watch Series 9 and Beyond

While the prospects for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and a new Watch SE seem relatively clear, uncertainty looms over the future of the Apple Watch Series 9. Previous reports hinted at Apple's potential development of an Apple Watch X series featuring advanced health-monitoring features like sleep apnea detection and blood pressure monitoring. However, the exact timeline for the launch of the Watch X series remains ambiguous, with projections extending into either 2024 or 2025.

With speculation swirling around Apple's upcoming wearable offerings, including the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and a potential third-generation Watch SE, tech enthusiasts await further insights into the features and enhancements these devices will bring. As uncertainty persists regarding the future trajectory of Apple's smartwatch lineup, all eyes remain on the company's announcements expected later this year.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 May, 09:42 IST
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation 10 best smartwatch for iphone: seamless integration with your apple ecosystem 10 best smartwatches under rs.700 for kids: check cool and trendy picks best smartwatches under 3000: from fastrack, noise to fire-boltt, top 5 budget picks apple watch’s new cardio fitness notifications explained: what is it, how does it work xiaomi teases its first-ever wrist ecg and blood pressure recorder smartwatch; know all about it oura ring 4: check speculated launch date, specs, price, and more top 10 smartwatches for kids: fun and safety in one device best smartwatches under 40000: apple watch se to samsung galaxy watch 6, know them all boat rockerz 330 pro, 333 pro launched; check prices and features
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 3
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 3: Booyah Pass Ring rolled out, check rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 2: Grab exclusive in-game rewards today
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 2: Grab exclusive in-game rewards today
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 2
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 2: Check out the new BR Ranked Season 39 event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Faded Wheel brings Golden Fist backpack
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1: Useful tips to become a pro player and win every match

Best Deals For You

Extended Playtime
Unveiling Noise Airwave Neckband Earphones: A combo of big sound and style
Redmi 13C
Best smartphones under 15000: From Redmi, Realme to Samsung, check out top 8 picks
Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report
Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report; New mystery iPad may also come this year
Top Tech:
Infinix unveils Smart 8: Packs 50MP AI camera, punch-hole display, and more
Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets