Noise launches Pop Buds with ENC, 50 hours of battery life; Check features, price and more

Noise has recently introduced its latest product in India - the Noise Pop Buds. These true wireless earphones boast several features aimed at enhancing user experience, from a quad mic system to fast charging capabilities. Let's explore the details without promotional bias.

Features and Specifications:

The Noise Pop Buds arrive with a quad mic setup designed to improve call clarity by employing environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology. This feature minimizes external interference during phone conversations, promising clearer audio transmission.

Equipped with 10mm drivers, the Pop Buds aim to deliver a satisfactory sound experience, providing an immersive audio ambience. Moreover, boasting a low latency of 65ms, they strive to ensure synchronization between audio and video content, enhancing the overall multimedia experience. With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, users can expect stable and efficient pairing with compatible devices, offering seamless audio streaming.

In terms of convenience, these TWS earphones offer touch controls for easy navigation through music playback and call management. Additionally, they support voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri, enabling hands-free operation for various tasks, from setting reminders to checking weather updates.

Battery Life and Durability:

The Noise Pop Buds promise an impressive battery life, with up to 50 hours of playback time on a full charge. The Instacharge feature further adds convenience, allowing users to obtain 150 minutes of playback with just a 10-minute charge. Moreover, with an IPX5 splash resistance rating, they are suitable for outdoor use and workouts, offering protection against splashes and sweat.

Price and Availability:

Available at a launch price of Rs. 999 in India, the Noise Pop Buds can be purchased via Flipkart and the Noise India website. They come in four colour options - Forest Pop, Lilac Pop, Moon Pop, and Steel Pop, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

In conclusion, the Noise Pop Buds is a competitive option for individuals seeking affordable true wireless earphones. With their array of features, including ENC technology, long battery life, and splash resistance, they aim to provide a satisfactory audio experience while ensuring convenience and durability.