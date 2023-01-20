    Trending News

    5 best smartwatches under 5000 with smart features: boAt Xtend, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2, more

    5 best smartwatches under 5000 with smart features: boAt Xtend, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2, more

    Want a watch with smart features under Rs. 5000? From boAt Xtend, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2, to Fire-Boltt Gladiator- here are some good options.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 20 2023, 19:54 IST
    1/5 BoAt Xtend Smartwatch features a 1.69-inch big square colour LCD display, which comes with an Alexa built-in voice assistant over 50 watch faces, realtime health monitoring features and 5ATM water resistance feature to keep it safe under 50 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. You can get this for Rs. 3,399. (boAt)
    2/5 Fire-Boltt Ring Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch enables you to make and receive calls directly from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone. This also features several health monitoring features such as real time Blood Oxygen Spo2 and has 24*7 Heart Rate Tracking, and more. It comes with IP68 waterproof waiting. You can get this for Rs. 3,999. (Amazon)
    3/5 Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch offers a display on its 1.75-inch touch screen with a slew of health features for day to day life. It is also equipped to measure your blood oxygen level anytime on the SpO2 monitor, with just a tap. It comes with IPX5 waterproof rating. You can get this for Rs. 2,999. (Amazon)
    4/5 Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch comes with features like Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep & Step Tracking, 8 Sport Modes, IP68 Waterproof, 10 Day Battery, Blood Oxygen Level and a lot more. It is priced at just Rs. 1,999. (Amazon)
    5/5 The new version of Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart Watch is slightly above the sub-5000 segment, as it is priced at Rs. 5,998 but you can get it at lower price with bank offers on Amazon. It comes with a 1.55-inch always-on AMOLED Display with a high 314 PPI resolution. With built-in Alexa, several health features, 68 sports modes, the Amazfit smartwatch comes with water protection of 5ATM. (Amazon)
    Here are the watches with smart features you can buy for under Rs. 5000. (Noise/boAt)

    Looking for a watch with smart features under Rs. 5000? There are several options worth considering. From boAt Xtend, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2, to Fire-Boltt Gladiator, and more. These watches can not only monitor your hearth rate, SpO2, and more, but also comes with several sports mode. Here are the 5 best smartwatches under Rs. 5000 worth buying.

    1. boAt Xtend: A smartwatch for men, it is priced under Rs. 5000 in India. The smartwatch comes with built-in Alexa, keeps track of your heart and health rate. It can also measure sleep cycles, stress rates, SpO2, and more. Additionally, you get 14 different Sports modes, including cycling, jogging, swimming, and more. You can also customize the smartwatch with multiple watch faces to match your mood and vibe. It gets a 1.69-inch screen size and a battery life of up to 7 days. The watch is available at Rs. 2700.

    2. Fire-Boltt Gladiator: The watch comes with bluetooth calling, 1.96 inch HD display with 600 nits of peak brightness. Loaded with 123 diverse sports modes, Gladiator was launched at an introductory price of Rs. 2499. It boasts 85 percent fewer bezels and an ultra-narrow frame design. The visual experience is enhanced with multiple watch faces and 8 menu styles.

    3. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2: The watch comes with a 1.78-inch display and a battery life of up to 7 days. The smartwatch can track your heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep cycle, and more. Furthermore, the smartwatch features an always-on display and smart notifications so that you never miss any alerts. The watch also gets 60+ sports modes and 100+ watch faces.

    4. Pebble Cosmos Grande: The watch gets a 2.1 inch screen size with 600 nits brightness. It also has dual casing colors, and silicone interchangeable straps to ensure comfort and utility. The watch is available at Rs. 3700.

    5. Zoook Dash: This smartwatch can automatically monitor your real-time heart rate and track your sleep status throughout the day. You can view daily and weekly data in the application "Zeroner health pro" to help you better understand your health. Zoook Dash has a 1.69-inch full HD touch screen, incoming call reminders, schedule reminders, and sedentary reminders. The watch is available at Rs. 2899.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Jan, 19:54 IST
