5 best smartwatches under 5000 with smart features: boAt Xtend, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2, more

Looking for a watch with smart features under Rs. 5000? There are several options worth considering. From boAt Xtend, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2, to Fire-Boltt Gladiator, and more. These watches can not only monitor your hearth rate, SpO2, and more, but also comes with several sports mode. Here are the 5 best smartwatches under Rs. 5000 worth buying.

1. boAt Xtend: A smartwatch for men, it is priced under Rs. 5000 in India. The smartwatch comes with built-in Alexa, keeps track of your heart and health rate. It can also measure sleep cycles, stress rates, SpO2, and more. Additionally, you get 14 different Sports modes, including cycling, jogging, swimming, and more. You can also customize the smartwatch with multiple watch faces to match your mood and vibe. It gets a 1.69-inch screen size and a battery life of up to 7 days. The watch is available at Rs. 2700.

2. Fire-Boltt Gladiator: The watch comes with bluetooth calling, 1.96 inch HD display with 600 nits of peak brightness. Loaded with 123 diverse sports modes, Gladiator was launched at an introductory price of Rs. 2499. It boasts 85 percent fewer bezels and an ultra-narrow frame design. The visual experience is enhanced with multiple watch faces and 8 menu styles.

3. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2: The watch comes with a 1.78-inch display and a battery life of up to 7 days. The smartwatch can track your heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep cycle, and more. Furthermore, the smartwatch features an always-on display and smart notifications so that you never miss any alerts. The watch also gets 60+ sports modes and 100+ watch faces.

4. Pebble Cosmos Grande: The watch gets a 2.1 inch screen size with 600 nits brightness. It also has dual casing colors, and silicone interchangeable straps to ensure comfort and utility. The watch is available at Rs. 3700.

5. Zoook Dash: This smartwatch can automatically monitor your real-time heart rate and track your sleep status throughout the day. You can view daily and weekly data in the application "Zeroner health pro" to help you better understand your health. Zoook Dash has a 1.69-inch full HD touch screen, incoming call reminders, schedule reminders, and sedentary reminders. The watch is available at Rs. 2899.