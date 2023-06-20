Home Wearables News Apple Vision Pro headset set to redefine surgery and medicine

Apple Vision Pro headset set to redefine surgery and medicine

Upcoming Apple vision pro headset will revolutionize the healthcare and medicine sector with its groundbreaking features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 20 2023, 10:03 IST
Vision Pro headset in Photos: Apple’s first spatial computer
Apple Vision Pro
1/6 The Apple Vision Pro headset is constructed using lightweight materials and an aluminum frame with polished laminated glass at the front. For controls, there are buttons for capturing video and photos, with the inclusion of a digital crown. (Apple)
image caption
2/6 Apple says that there are 23 million micro-OLED pixels across displays in the Vision Pro, meaning there are more pixels in a postage stamp-sized area than what you can get on a 4K TV! It also houses 5 sensors and 12 cameras.  (Apple)
image caption
3/6 What’s under the hood? Powering all this tech is a fan-cooled computer with an M2 chip and a new R1 chip, running on VisionOS. It has an external battery that lasts up to two hours and can connect via a woven cable that you can easily put in your pockets. (Apple)
Apple Vision Pro
4/6 Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends the digital world with the real world, says Apple CEO Tim Cook. Instead of a physical controller, you control it with your hands, voice, and eyes! The EyeSight feature lets others see your eyes when they are near you. You can also use a digital crown on the side of the headset to determine how immersive the environment is. (Apple)
image caption
5/6 Wondering how people with glasses will wear the headset? Don’t worry, Apple has a plan for that too. The Cupertino-based tech giant has collaborated with Zeiss to bring custom prescription glass inserts for the Vision Pro headset. Vision Pro can also become your personal movie theater by dimming your surrounding environment, letting you focus on the film with Spatial Audio support. (Apple)
image caption
6/6 With all this advanced tech, how much does the Vision Pro cost? Apple Vision Pro starts at $3499 and will be available for purchase starting early next year in the US, followed by a rollout in other countries at a later date. (Apple)
Apple Vision Pro
View all Images
Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends the digital world with the real world, says Apple CEO Tim Cook (Apple)

It may be considered a magnificent toy to play with, but Apple's new immersive product, Vision Pro headset, has even opened doors for the healthcare and medical fields. Vision Pro headset will not only revolutionize but will make surgical procedures and training easier with its real-time virtual display.

The Apple Vision Pro headset will soon be available on the Apple Store and website. Initially, we will see the Vision Pro in the US and later it will be available in more countries. Those who have experienced the Vision Pro headset have literally, been blown away by the product. The product's potential and benefits in different sectors are still being gauged and the latest one is healthcare.

Let's dive deep into how the Apple Vision Pro headset can assist in healthcare.

How Apple vision pro headset can assist Healthcare professionals

Apart from the Vision Pro headset's numerous benefits and features, it has the ability to guide professionals in medical and surgical procedures. Dr Rafael Grossmann, a surgeon to make history as the first doctor to live stream surgical procedure with Google Glass Headset is now looking forward to seeing the capability of mixed-reality products in medical fields. GizmoChina.com quotes him as saying, “Apple's newest headset will reimagine medical technology and will allow the seamless transfer of data, notes, and displays to a virtual display, improving efficiency and convenience to healthcare professionals." Additionally, he adds that it will enable doctors to make quick decisions during surgical procedures.

Dr. Grossmann also stated that mix-reality and artificial intelligence will provide an immersive experience. “I think that a large language model — such as ChatGPT or equivalent — will really really make that happen and give us, again, superpowers to be the human healers that we need to be,” Grossmann said.

The Apple Vision Pro headset will enable doctors to have critical information during surgeries and training to treat anomalies by referring to the reference material. This technology will provide new ways to treat patients with serious health problems.

With its potential to succeed, it will equip doctors with critical information in both surgery and medicine fields and revolutionize the practice of modern medicine.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 09:55 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets