Nothing Ear, Ear (a) launched in India with Adaptive ANC; Check features, price and more

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Apr 18 2024, 16:19 IST
The Nothing Ear and Ear (a) have been launched in India. Check details. (HT Tech)
The Nothing Ear and Ear (a) have been launched in India. Check details. (HT Tech)

After weeks of speculation, former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei-led Nothing has launched its latest wireless earbuds - the Nothing Ear and Ear (a). The launch of these wireless audio products takes place just weeks after Nothing's sub-brand CMF introduced its first-ever earbuds and neckband earphones. While the Nothing Ear is the premium offering, meant to be a true successor to the Ear (2), the Ear (a) is the non-flagship audio product that aims to cater to users who don't want to spend a premium for flagship wireless earbuds.

Nothing Ear, Ear (a) features and specifications

Nothing Ear - The Nothing Ear follows the company's unique design strategy with a transparent design. According to the company, the Nothing Ear features its most advanced driver system to date. It gets 11 mm dynamic drivers with a ceramic diaphragm. It has a dual-chamber design with two additional vents to improve airflow. The Nothing Ear comes with Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 45 dB, and it can be activated in 3 levels - high, medium, and low. Nothing's premium wireless earbuds support LHDC 5.0 and LDAC codecs. Most of the settings such as ANC and equalizer can be tweaked with the Nothing X app.

With a new mic design, it gets Clear Voice Technology for enhanced vocal clarity during calls. Nothing claims it has added an additional airway which results in 60% less interference compared to Ear (2). The Nothing Ear supports 8.5 hours of audio playback on a single charge and a total playtime of 40.5 hours. Other features of the Nothing Ear include pinch controls, Dual Connection and Low Lag Mode.

Nothing Ear (a) - The more affordable offering from the company, Ear (a) also supports ANC up to 45dB and comes with a new Smart ANC algorithm. It is Hi-Res Audio Certified and promises 2.5 times more transient power than the Ear (2). It also comes with pinch controls and a Low Lag Mode. The Nothing Ear (a) promises a total playback time of 42.5 hours and can deliver 10 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

Nothing Ear, Ear (a) price, availability

The Nothing Ear is priced at Rs. 11999 and will go on sale in India on April 29. On the other hand, the Ear (a) can be purchased for Rs. 7999 starting April 22. The Nothing Ear and Ear (a) will be available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 10999 and Rs. 5999 respectively.

Both the devices will be available on Flipkart, Croma and Vijay Sales.

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 16:18 IST
