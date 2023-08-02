Home Wearables News Apple Watch Ultra 2 might get big design upgrade: From new finish to unique colorway, know what's coming

Apple Watch Ultra 2 might get big design upgrade: From new finish to unique colorway, know what's coming

Apple’s next iteration of its top-end smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra, could come in a brand new finish, claims tipster.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 02 2023, 17:21 IST
Apple Watch Ultra
View all Images
Apple Watch Ultra 2 could come in a new Black Titanium finish. (ShrimpApplePro/X)

The Apple Watch Ultra, which was announced at the Far Out event in September 2022, is the company's top-end model in its lineup of flagship smartwatches. Apple claims it is the “most-rugged and capable watch ever”, equipped with a vast array of health trackers and sensors, targeting the adventure enthusiasts who love the outdoors. With this year's September event fast approaching, Apple is planning to introduce the next generation of Apple Watch Ultra, and reports claim it could come in a brand-new finish.

Apple Watch Ultra - New color incoming

While the first generation of Apple Watch Ultra received rave reviews from technology experts as well as users alike at launch, it fell short in terms of customization options. While there are many Watch bands available that can be swapped, the Apple Watch Ultra is only available in one finish - Silver.

However, that could soon change as reliable ShrimpApplePro recently revealed in an X post that Apple is working on a new Black Titanium finish for the next generation Apple Watch Ultra., while also sharing a mockup of the new color. Alongside this new finish, Apple will also retain the Silver Titanium finish of the first-gen watch.

This report corroborates a previous statement by Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman who claimed that Apple initially tested a darker finish for the existing Watch Ultra but did not launch it. It is "theoretically” possible that Apple could bring it to the next iteration instead.

Along with a new finish, Gurman further revealed that the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra is expected to have a faster S9 chip under the hood. This new chip will be based on the A15 Bionic SoC which currently powers the iPhone 13 series, as well as the standard iPhone 14 models.

Pink Apple Watch?

ShrimpApplePro also claimed Apple is to bring a fifth color option for the Apple Watch Series 9 which could be pink. It will reportedly be offered in both 41mm and 45mm watch sizes in aluminum finish. The tipster also shared a render for the same in an X post. Lastly, Apple could ship the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 in a more compact box to minimize its impact on the environment.

Do note that all this information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only the official announcement will reveal all the details about the upcoming Apple Watches, and that is expected to be at its September event.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 16:40 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets