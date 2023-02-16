    Trending News

    Boult Swing smartwatch launched with large 1.9-inch display priced at 1799

    Boult Swing smartwatch launched with large 1.9-inch display priced at 1799

    Boult Audio has launched its latest smartwatch, Boult Swing with a plethora of features. Check out the details here.

    By: HT TECH
    Feb 16 2023, 18:55 IST
    Best smartwatch deals of 2022: Apple Watch Series 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, more
    image caption
    1/6 Apple Watch Series 7: Despite the fact that Apple has launched its latest Apple Watch Series 8, the previous iteration of this latest tech is still the best smartwatch deal of 2022. This is so because of the reasonable price and premium features.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The model of GPS + cellular of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is currently priced at Rs. 39994 against its MRP of Rs. 50900 on Croma. It has an IP6X dust resistance rating and a WR50 water resistance rating.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: The pro model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a round dial, magnetic buckle strap, and 1.4-inch round Super AMOLED display. The Watch 5 Pro's integration with Google's Wear OS, users can also access Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Pay, Messages, Keep Notes, and other services. It is currently priced at Rs. 44999 on Vijay Sales against MRP of Rs. 48999.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Garmin Forerunner 55
    4/6 Garmin Forerunner 55: It is a simple GPS smartwatch for people with all fitness levels who want to keep track of health and fitness metrics. It is priced at Rs. 20990 against the original price of Rs. 22490.  (Garmin)
    image caption
    5/6 Boat Xtend Smartwatch: This budget smartwatch is now even more affordable than before! You can grab it now for just Rs. 2999 on Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales. You will be surprised to know that it comes at an MRP of Rs. 7990. It features a 1.69-inch LCD display and over 50 watch faces. It can also track heart rate, SPo2, and sleeping patterns. (boAt)
    image caption
    6/6 Noise Colorfit Pro 4: If you are looking for a budget smartwatch with health features, then Noise Colorfit Pro 4 is here for you. It is priced at just Rs. 3499 on Vijay Sales, Amazon, and Croma right now against its original price of Rs. 5999. It also has 100 sports modes and 150+ cloud-based and animated watch faces and can make calls directly from your wrist.  (Noise)
    Boult Swing
    View all Images
    Boult Swing can be purchased starting today, February 16. (Boult Audio)

    To add to its growing portfolio of smartwatches, Boult Audio has launched another smartwatch in the affordable segment called Boult Swing. The smartwatch offers a large display and many features. Moreover, Boult Audio claims that Boult Swing features the industry's brightest display of 1000 nits on a large 1.9-inch sized, square-shaped screen set in a zinc alloy frame. So, check out the price, specs and features of the Boult Swing smartwatch.

    Boult Swing smartwatch: Features

    The smartwatch comprises Bluetooth calling features with a dedicated mic and speaker allowing users to make and receive calls and providing smart notifications to users.

    The smartwatch has a seven days battery life, a standby time of up to 20 days to get fully charged in 2 hours, and it is IP67 water resistant. The company claims it can offer up to 1500 minutes of battery backup with just 15 minutes of charge and offers 7 hours of total battery backup. The watch is rated IP68, therefore making it waterproof and dustproof.

    Another feature of the Swing smartwatch facilitates users to scan payment QR codes, enabling them to accept the payment directly from the watch itself.

    Boult Audio's Swing smartwatch supports over 150+ cloud-based watch faces with custom watch face features and 100+ sports modes. Boult's Swing comes packed with health monitoring features like sensors for 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, step counts, drink water reminders, and sedentary reminders.

    The watch is waterproof with IP68 rating and can withstand sweat and splashes. The watch has a 7-day battery life and includes a daily activity tracker.

    Boult Swing smartwatch: Pricing and Availability

    Boult's Swing smartwatch is launching at a limited-time special price of Rs. 1799. It will be available on Flipkart and the company's official website, www.boultaudio.com, starting today, 16th February. It will come in three colour options - beige, blue and black.

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 18:55 IST
