Boult Swing smartwatch launched with large 1.9-inch display priced at 1799

To add to its growing portfolio of smartwatches, Boult Audio has launched another smartwatch in the affordable segment called Boult Swing. The smartwatch offers a large display and many features. Moreover, Boult Audio claims that Boult Swing features the industry's brightest display of 1000 nits on a large 1.9-inch sized, square-shaped screen set in a zinc alloy frame. So, check out the price, specs and features of the Boult Swing smartwatch.

Boult Swing smartwatch: Features

The smartwatch comprises Bluetooth calling features with a dedicated mic and speaker allowing users to make and receive calls and providing smart notifications to users.

The smartwatch has a seven days battery life, a standby time of up to 20 days to get fully charged in 2 hours, and it is IP67 water resistant. The company claims it can offer up to 1500 minutes of battery backup with just 15 minutes of charge and offers 7 hours of total battery backup. The watch is rated IP68, therefore making it waterproof and dustproof.

Another feature of the Swing smartwatch facilitates users to scan payment QR codes, enabling them to accept the payment directly from the watch itself.

Boult Audio's Swing smartwatch supports over 150+ cloud-based watch faces with custom watch face features and 100+ sports modes. Boult's Swing comes packed with health monitoring features like sensors for 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, step counts, drink water reminders, and sedentary reminders.

Boult Swing smartwatch: Pricing and Availability

Boult's Swing smartwatch is launching at a limited-time special price of Rs. 1799. It will be available on Flipkart and the company's official website, www.boultaudio.com, starting today, 16th February. It will come in three colour options - beige, blue and black.