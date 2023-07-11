Home Wearables News Noise launches Air Buds Mini 2 at just Rs. 999

Noise launches Air Buds Mini 2 at just Rs. 999

Noise has launched its new earbuds. Know all about the features and price in detail below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 14:05 IST
Noise Air Buds Mini 2 goes on sale from today.
View all Images
Noise Air Buds Mini 2 goes on sale from today. (Noise)

If you are looking to buy a newly launched earbuds then your long wait is over as Noise has launched its latest TWS, the Air Buds Mini 2. The Air Buds Mini 2 sets a new standard for convenience, style, and audio quality. This newly launched Air buds features the Quad Mic with ENC technology and an impressive battery life of up to 45 hours in the charging case. It's also one of the most stylish products by Noise which combines a sleek, compact form factor with remarkable performance.

The compact yet powerful TWS delivers high-performance audio which makes it a desirable one for the music lovers and gamers. With their superior audio quality, personalized gaming mode and low latency, these latest TWS take your listening experience to new heights. The new AirBuds Mini 2 are available in 4 attractive colours that are Jet Black, Calm beige, Space Blue, and Snow White which enhances its looks.

The TWS also boasts 13mm drivers and it comes equipped with BT v5.3 for seamless connectivity. The users can enjoy effortless pairing upon opening the case through Hyper Sync technology. The Instacharge technology allows users to use this device for over two hours with a charge of just 10 minutes. The IPX5 water resistance rating ensures the protection of the earbuds and that also makes the earbuds perfect for workouts and outdoor activities. You can charge the device with the USB Type-C.

Price and Availability

The Noise Air Buds Mini 2 will be available on Flipkart and gonoise.com from Today at the price of Rs. 999.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 14:05 IST
Tags:
