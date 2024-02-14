 Researchers unveil Thermal Earring, smart earrings that read body temperature via earlobe | Wearables News
Researchers unveil Thermal Earring, smart earrings that read body temperature via earlobe

Thermal Earring, developed by the University of Washington, is a smart earring that continuously measures frame temperature through the earlobe, providing greater precision than smartwatches.

| Updated on: Feb 14 2024, 19:10 IST
Researchers say Thermal Earring has a battery life of up to twenty-eight days and uses low-energy Bluetooth transfer. (University of Washington)
Researchers say Thermal Earring has a battery life of up to twenty-eight days and uses low-energy Bluetooth transfer. (University of Washington)

Smart rings and eyewear are growing in popularity, much like smartwatches. Imagine having all of your calls and notifications right at your fingertips, or tracking your health numbers like calories burnt and heart rate directly from your accessories. While streaming your daily life to social media may not be for everyone, the wearable era is becoming more prevalent in our lives. Enter the world of smart earrings called Thermal Earring, a significant new addition to the wearable technology arsenal.

Thermal Earring explained

The Thermal Earring, created by the University of Washington, is designed to continuously reveal frame temperature through the earlobe. According to the research paper published on January 12, it has a single stud that houses a temperature sensor for the pores and skin, as well as a dangling sensor that measures ambient temperature. According to the college's research, this information could be useful for tracking strain levels, fevers, exercise, nutritional habits, and even changes in female fitness.

According to Qiuyue Xue, the co-lead designer of the project, detecting skin temperature via the earlobe provides greater precision than traditional wrist-based total sensors featured in smartwatches. Initial testing with six people apparently showed that the Thermal Earring surpassed smartwatches in continually measuring skin temperature.

The instrument has a battery life of up to twenty-eight days and uses low-energy Bluetooth transfer to convey temperature data while maintaining battery strength. Future incarnations may also include sun or kinetic strength charging abilities. For individuals who care about style, the rings can be personalized with resin charms or diamonds.

While the Thermal Earring is still in the prototype stage, there are doubts about its practicality, such as how to sell such a small item and whether or not jewellery is required for accurate temperature readings. Nevertheless, if successful, this jewellery should provide a critical device for customers monitoring frame temperature for fitness motives, particularly for those targeted on fertility and ladies' fitness.

