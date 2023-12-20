Icon
Home Wearables News White House Says It’s Tracking Apple Watch Case With Ban Looming

White House Says It’s Tracking Apple Watch Case With Ban Looming

The Ultra 2 and Series 9 models of Apple Watch are set to be banned from import and sale in the US after a ruling that they breach patents held by Masimo Corp.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Dec 20 2023, 17:05 IST
Icon
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The top US trade official, Katherine Tai, is carefully considering all of the factors in this case and has the authority to decide the outcome of the ban. (Unsplash)
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The top US trade official, Katherine Tai, is carefully considering all of the factors in this case and has the authority to decide the outcome of the ban. (Unsplash)

The Biden administration is “tracking” the impending US ban of nearly all Apple Watch sales due to a patent dispute, with power to veto the decision resting with the US Trade Representative. 

The top US trade official, Katherine Tai, is “carefully considering all of the factors in this case,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday.

There is a Dec. 25 deadline for any changes to the import ban, and the White House doesn't want to “get ahead of any decisions that may come” from the trade agency, Jean-Pierre said, adding that Tai has the authority to decide the outcome of the case.

The Ultra 2 and Series 9, which make up the vast majority of Apple Inc.'s watch sales, are set to be banned from import into the US and from sale by Apple after the International Trade Commission ruled the device breaches patents held by Masimo Corp. related to blood oxygen sensing.

The US president has the authority to intervene and stop import bans, though such action is rare. 

President Barack Obama did so in 2013 when the iPhone and some iPad models were set to be barred after Apple was on the losing end of a trade dispute with Korea-based Samsung Electronics Co. 

In this case, Apple's dispute is not with a foreign competitor. Masimo, like Apple, is based in California.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 17:05 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Latest Fortnite update brings changes to core gameplay elements; Check out what's new
Marvel's Wolverine
Hackers leak 1.6 terabytes of Insomniac's internal data; Spider-Man 3, Wolverine games’ info OUT
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Most anticipated video games of 2024: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tekken 8, Suicide Squad, and more, but no GTA 6
Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, California in pact to end workplace harassment suit
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon