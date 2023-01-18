 Xiaomi Mi 10t Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Mi 10T

    Xiaomi Mi 10T is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi 10T from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi 10T now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹39,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
    20 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Xiaomi Mi 10t Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 20 MP
    • 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 59 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 20 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 3.4" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • F1.89
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver
    • 216 grams
    • 9.3 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 76.4 mm
    • 165.1 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 144 Hz
    • 500 nits
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 20:9
    • 85.15 %
    • 395 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    General
    • Xiaomi
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 15, 2020 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Mi 10T
    • MIUI
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.864 W/kg, Body: 0.861 W/kg
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 7 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    • LPDDR5
    • LPDDR5
    • Adreno 650
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 13MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • No
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.1
    Xiaomi Mi 10t FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10T in India?

    Xiaomi Mi 10T price in India at 21,694 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Mi 10T?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Mi 10T?

    What is the Xiaomi Mi 10T Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Mi 10T Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Mi 10t