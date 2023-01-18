Xiaomi Mi 10t Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Xiaomi Mi 10T is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi 10T from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi 10T now with free delivery.