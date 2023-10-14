Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 26,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹26,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 24 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 24 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Battery 5100 mAh

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5100 mAh

Type Li-Polymer Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Display Type Super AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 392 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Launch Date December 6, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand Xiaomi Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Graphics Mali-G77 MC9

Fabrication 6 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

