Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5g 12gb Ram Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 28,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MT6877V Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
Key Specs
₹28,999
256 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MT6877V
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
12 GB
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM in India is Rs. 28,999.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note ...Read More

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM in India is Rs. 28,999.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Onyx Black, Glacier Blue and Stardust Purple.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Onyx Black, Glacier Blue, Stardust Purple
amazon
Out of Stock

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5g 12gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MT6877V
  • 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Turbo, 67W: 100 % in 46 minutes
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Up to 29 Hours(4G)
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Film Camera Macro Mode
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Touch to focus Voice Shutter
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • IMX766, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Yes
  • Slo-motion Movie Frame Xiaomi Pro-cut Vlog Mode Video Pro Mode Macro Video Short Video Mode
Design
  • Onyx Black, Glacier Blue, Stardust Purple
  • 76.03 mm
  • 163 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
  • 187 grams
  • Dust proof
  • 7.98 mm
Display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 20:9
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 86.67 %
  • AMOLED
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 395 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • 900 nits
General
  • August 7, 2023 (Official)
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v12
  • MIUI
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 3.5 mm
  • No
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • No
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Head: 0.844 W/kg, Body: 0.810 W/kg
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 12 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MT6877V
  • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • 6 nm
  • Mali-G68 MC4
  • LPDDR4X
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • No
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.2
