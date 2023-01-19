 Xolo Q500s Ips Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xolo Phones XOLO Q500S IPS

    XOLO Q500S IPS

    XOLO Q500S IPS is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 4,043 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q500S IPS from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q500S IPS now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21638/heroimage/lava-xolo-q500s-ips-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21638/images/Design/lava-xolo-q500s-ips-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21638/images/Design/lava-xolo-q500s-ips-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21638/images/Design/lava-xolo-q500s-ips-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21638/images/Design/lava-xolo-q500s-ips-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,043
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1500 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,043
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    5 MP
    1500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Q500s Ips Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1500 mAh
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 383 Hours(3G) / Up to 700 Hours(2G)
    • 1500 mAh
    • Up to 383 Hours(3G) / Up to 700 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7.6 Hours(3G) / Up to 16.1 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7.6 Hours(3G) / Up to 16.1 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Green, Red, White
    • 8.9 mm
    • 125 mm
    • 63.2 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 233 ppi
    • 57.59 %
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    • July 11, 2014 (Official)
    • XOLO
    • Xolo Q500S IPS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v3.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    • 512 MB
    • Mali-400
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xolo Q500s Ips FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Q500S Ips in India?

    Xolo Q500S Ips price in India at 5,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582M; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Q500S Ips?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Q500S Ips?

    How long does the Xolo Q500S Ips last?

    What is the Xolo Q500S Ips Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Q500S Ips Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xolo Q500s Ips