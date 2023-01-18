 Xolo A500s Lite Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO A500S Lite

    XOLO A500S Lite is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 34,999 in India with 3 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO A500S Lite from HT Tech. Buy XOLO A500S Lite now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21363/heroimage/lava-xolo-a500s-lite-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹34,999
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    3 MP
    0.3 MP
    1400 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo A500s Lite Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 462 Hours(3G) / Up to 520 Hours(2G)
    • 1400 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 462 Hours(3G) / Up to 520 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2000 x 1504 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1280x720 fps
    • Burst mode
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • Single
    Design
    • Black
    • 63 mm
    • 127 mm
    • 9.2 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 56.87 %
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 233 ppi
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    General
    • May 30, 2014 (Official)
    • Xolo A500S Lite
    • XOLO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • 512 MB
    • Mali-400
    • MediaTek MT6572
    Smart TV Features
    • 3 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xolo A500s Lite