Xolo A500s Lite Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

XOLO A500S Lite XOLO A500S Lite is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 34,999 in India with 3 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO A500S Lite from HT Tech. Buy XOLO A500S Lite now with free delivery.