 Xolo Q900s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Q900s

    XOLO Q900s is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q900s from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q900s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21842/heroimage/lava-xolo-q900s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21842/images/Design/lava-xolo-q900s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21842/images/Design/lava-xolo-q900s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21842/images/Design/lava-xolo-q900s-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Q900s Full Specifications

    • 2 MP
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 1800 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G) / Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 246 Hours(3G) / Up to 263 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G) / Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 246 Hours(3G) / Up to 263 Hours(2G)
    • 1800 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • Black
    • 67.2 mm
    • 135.8 mm
    • 100 grams
    • 7.2 mm
    Display
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 234 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 66.69 %
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    • XOLO
    • Xolo Q900s
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 26, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Adreno 302
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 MSM8212
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xolo Q900s FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Q900S in India?

    Xolo Q900S price in India at 4,495 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 MSM8212; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Q900S?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Q900S?

    How long does the Xolo Q900S last?

    What is the Xolo Q900S Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Q900S Waterproof?

    View More

    Xolo Q900s