 Xolo Era 4x Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Era 4X

    XOLO Era 4X is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 5,110 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Era 4X from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Era 4X now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Xolo Era 4x Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 16.5 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 314 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 314 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 16.5 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Single
    Design
    • 70.2 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • Black, Gold
    • 139 grams
    • 146.7 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 74.43 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 18:9
    • Yes
    • 295 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • January 9, 2019 (Official)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • XOLO
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Android Go
    • Era 4X
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xolo Era 4x FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Era 4X in India?

    Xolo Era 4X price in India at 4,444 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Era 4X?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Era 4X?

    How long does the Xolo Era 4X last?

    What is the Xolo Era 4X Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Era 4X Waterproof?

    Xolo Era 4x