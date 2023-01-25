Xolo Era 4x Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

XOLO Era 4X XOLO Era 4X is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 5,110 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Era 4X from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Era 4X now with free delivery.