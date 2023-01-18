 Xolo Era 2v Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Era 2V

    XOLO Era 2V

    XOLO Era 2V is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Era 2V from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Era 2V now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31572/heroimage/xolo-era-2v-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31572/images/Design/xolo-era-2v-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Era 2v Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 13 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.2
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • 144.5 mm
    • 170 grams
    • 72.2 mm
    • 9.7 mm
    • Jet Black
    Display
    • 65.91 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • XOLO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 14, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Yes
    • Era 2V
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 2 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • Yes
    Xolo Era 2v