 Xolo Era 2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xolo Phones XOLO Era 2

    XOLO Era 2

    XOLO Era 2 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2350 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Era 2 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Era 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29542/heroimage/xolo-era-2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29542/images/Design/xolo-era-2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29542/images/Design/xolo-era-2-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,499
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    5 MP
    2350 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,499
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2350 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Era 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2350 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 2350 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • No
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 146.5 mm
    • 9.2 mm
    • 145 grams
    • 73 mm
    • Black, Nile Blue, Pyramid Gold
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 196 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 64.29 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • Era 2
    • October 27, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • XOLO
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    Performance
    • DDR3
    • 1 GB
    • DDR3
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xolo Era 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Era 2 in India?

    Xolo Era 2 price in India at 3,899 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2350 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Era 2?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Era 2?

    What is the Xolo Era 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Era 2 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xolo Era 2