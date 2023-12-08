 Acer Aspire R3 131t (nx.g0ysi.011) Laptop (pentium Quad Core/4 Gb/500 Gb/windows 10) Price in India(08 December, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Aspire R3 131T NX G0YSI 011 Laptop

Acer Aspire R3 131T NX G0YSI 011 Laptop is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 28,999 in India with Intel Pentium Quad-Core N3710 Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire R3 131T NX G0YSI 011 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire R3 131T NX G0YSI 011 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
AcerAspireR3-131T(NX.G0YSI.011)Laptop(PentiumQuadCore/4GB/500GB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_8Hrs
1/1 AcerAspireR3-131T(NX.G0YSI.011)Laptop(PentiumQuadCore/4GB/500GB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_8Hrs
Key Specs
₹28,999
11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
Intel Pentium Quad-Core N3710
Windows 10
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.5 Kg weight
8 Hrs
₹23,790 28% OFF
Acer Aspire R3 131T NX G0YSI 011 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Aspire R3 131T NX G0YSI 011 Laptop in India is Rs. 28,999.  At Amazon, the Acer Aspire R3 131T NX G0YSI 011 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 23,790.  It comes in the following colors: Blue.

Acer Aspire R3 131t Nx G0ysi 011 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery Icon
  • 4 Cell
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
  • 8 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
Display Details Icon
  • HD LED Backlit TFT LCD with Integrated Multi-touch Display
  • 135 ppi
  • LED
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • Yes
  • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
General Information Icon
  • 1.5 Kg weight
  • R3-131T (NX.G0YSI.011)
  • 298 x 211 x 20.9 mm
  • Blue
  • Windows 10
  • 20.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 64-bit
  • Acer
Memory Icon
  • 4 GB
  • 1600 Mhz
  • 8 GB
  • DDR3
  • 1 x 4 Gigabyte
  • 1
Multimedia Icon
  • Digital Microphone
  • 2 x Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • No
  • 720p HD
  • HD Audio Solution
  • Yes
Networking Icon
  • SD Card Reader
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 4.0
  • 5
  • Yes
Others Icon
  • 1 Year
  • 2-in-1, Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • Yes
Performance Icon
  • Intel HD
  • 1.6 Ghz
  • Intel Pentium Quad-Core N3710
Peripherals Icon
  • Full Size Acer FineTip Keyboard
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture support
Ports Icon
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage Icon
  • SATA
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • 500 GB
  • 500 GB
    Acer Aspire R3 131t Nx G0ysi 011 Laptop