 Alcatel A5 Led Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Alcatel A5 LED

    Alcatel A5 LED is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel A5 LED from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel A5 LED now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30311/heroimage/112993-v1-alcatel-a5-led-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30311/images/Design/112993-v1-alcatel-a5-led-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30311/images/Design/112993-v1-alcatel-a5-led-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Alcatel A5 Led Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 12.1 Hours(4G) / Up to 12.3 Hours(3G) / Up to 21 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 12.1 Hours(4G) / Up to 12.3 Hours(3G) / Up to 21 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 2800 mAh
    • Up to 301 Hours(4G) / Up to 318 Hours(3G) / Up to 381 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 301 Hours(4G) / Up to 318 Hours(3G) / Up to 381 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Fixed Focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 10.2 mm
    • 72.1 mm
    • 159 grams
    • 146 mm
    • Black, Metallic Silver
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 282 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 70.65 %
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    General
    • A5 LED
    • Alcatel
    • November 10, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Alcatel A5 Led FAQs

    What is the price of the Alcatel A5 Led in India?

    Alcatel A5 Led price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Alcatel A5 Led?

    How many colors are available in Alcatel A5 Led?

    How long does the Alcatel A5 Led last?

    What is the Alcatel A5 Led Battery Capacity?

    Is Alcatel A5 Led Waterproof?

    Alcatel A5 Led