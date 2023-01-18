 Alcatel 3v Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Alcatel Phones Alcatel 3V

    Alcatel 3V

    Alcatel 3V is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.45 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel 3V from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel 3V now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31805/heroimage/122769-v1-alcatel-3v-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31805/images/Design/122769-v1-alcatel-3v-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31805/images/Design/122769-v1-alcatel-3v-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31805/images/Design/122769-v1-alcatel-3v-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31805/images/Design/122769-v1-alcatel-3v-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    32 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Quad core, 1.45 GHz, Cortex A53
    16 MP + 5 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    32 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    16 MP + 5 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Alcatel 3v Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP + 5 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 6 Hours(4G) / Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 14.3 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 6 Hours(4G) / Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 14.3 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 155 grams
    • 162 mm
    • 76 mm
    • 8 mm
    • Spectrum Black, Spectrum Gold
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 18:9
    • 75.46 %
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • 402 ppi
    General
    • 3V
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Alcatel
    • May 31, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.45 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT8735A
    • 3 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Alcatel 3v FAQs

    What is the price of the Alcatel 3V in India?

    Alcatel 3V price in India at 5,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT8735A; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Alcatel 3V?

    How many colors are available in Alcatel 3V?

    What is the Alcatel 3V Battery Capacity?

    Is Alcatel 3V Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Alcatel 3v