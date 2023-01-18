Alcatel 3v Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Alcatel 3V Alcatel 3V is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.45 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel 3V from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel 3V now with free delivery.