Apple Iphone 17 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone 17 Apple iPhone 17 is a iOS v16 phone, speculated price is Rs 81,990 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Apple A16 Bionic Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Apple Iphone 17 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 12 MP

Display 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)

Processor Apple A16 Bionic

Battery 4700 mAh

Rear Camera 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Battery Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 4700 mAh Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 4000 x 3000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Screen Size 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)

Display Type OLED

Pixel Density 454 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Brand Apple

Launch Date December 28, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System iOS v16 Multimedia Audio Jack Lightning

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3 Performance Graphics Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)

CPU Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth)

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset Apple A16 Bionic

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 6 GB Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor No Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

