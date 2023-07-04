 Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgn63hn/a Ultrabook Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN63HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN63HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Big Sur laptop, available price is Rs 83,900 in India with Apple M1 Processor , 15 Hrs Battery and 8 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN63HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN63HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹83,900
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Apple M1
256 GB
8 GB DDR4 RAM
macOS Big Sur
2560 x 1600 Pixels
1.29 Kg weight (Light-weight)
15 Hrs
Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgn63hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13.3" (33.78 cm) display, 2560 x 1600 px
Battery
  • 15 Hrs
  • 30 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • Quad LED Backlit IPS Display (227 PPI 400 nits Brightness Wide Colour (P3) True Tone Technology)
  • No
  • LED
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • 227 ppi
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
General Information
  • Space Grey
  • M1 MGN63HN/A
  • 304.1 x 212.4 x 10.9  mm
  • 1.29 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • macOS Big Sur
  • 10.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Apple
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • Wide Stereo Sound, Support for Dolby Atmos Playback
  • Three-mic Array with Directional Beamforming
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • 5.0
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Apple M1
  • 8
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
Peripherals
  • Force Touch Trackpad (with Multi Touch Gestures)
  • Yes
  • Magic Keyboard
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

    Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgn63hn A Ultrabook