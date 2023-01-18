 Asus Rog Flow Z13 Gz301za Ld049ws Laptop Gz301za Ld049ws Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301ZA LD049WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301ZA LD049WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301ZA LD049WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 129,890 in India with Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301ZA LD049WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301ZA LD049WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹129,890
    13.4 Inches (34.04 cm)
    Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1200 Pixels
    1.12 Kg
    See full specifications
    ₹ 118,389 M.R.P. ₹183,980
    Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301ZA-LD049WS Laptop GZ301ZA-LD049WS Price in India

    Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301ZA-LD049WS Laptop GZ301ZA-LD049WS price in India starts at Rs.129,890. The lowest price of Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301ZA-LD049WS Laptop GZ301ZA-LD049WS is Rs.118,389 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus Rog Flow Z13 Gz301za Ld049ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13.4" (34.04 cm) display, 1920 x 1200 px
    Battery
    • 4 Cell
    • 8 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    Display Details
    • WUXGA, IPS level, Glossy Display, Refresh Rate: 120 Hz, 30ms Response Time, 89/89/89/89 Viewing Angle, 500nits Brightness, 1000:1 Contrast, 100% SRGB%, Adaptive Sync, Pantone Validated
    • 13.4 Inches (34.04 cm)
    • 120 Hz
    • 169 ppi
    • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
    • Yes
    General Information
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 302 x 204 x 12.0  mm
    • Black
    • 1.12 Kg
    • GZ301ZA-LD049WS
    • Asus
    Memory
    • LPDDR5
    • 2
    • 2*8 Gigabyte
    • 16 GB
    • LPDDR5
    Multimedia
    • 8 MP
    • Built-in Triple Array Microphone
    • Yes
    • 720
    • Smart Amplifier Technology
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.2
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 2.5 Ghz
    • Intel Iris Xe
    • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    • Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen)
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard 1-Zone RGB
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Asus Rog Flow Z13 Gz301za Ld049ws Laptop