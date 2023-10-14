Asus Rog Gl553vd Fy130t Laptop (core I5 7th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG GL553VD FY130T Laptop Asus ROG GL553VD FY130T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 83,990 in India with Intel Core i5-7300HQ (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG GL553VD FY130T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG GL553VD FY130T Laptop now with free delivery.