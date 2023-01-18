 Asus Rog Strix G17 G713rw Ll111ws Laptop G713rw Ll111ws Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RW LL111WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RW LL111WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RW LL111WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 213,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HX Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RW LL111WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RW LL111WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹213,990
    17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HX
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2560 x 1440 Pixels
    2.90 Kg
    Key Specs
    ₹213,990
    17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HX
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR5 RAM
    ₹ 183,389 M.R.P. ₹266,980
    Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RW-LL111WS Laptop G713RW-LL111WS Price in India

    Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RW-LL111WS Laptop G713RW-LL111WS price in India starts at Rs.213,990. The lowest price of Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RW-LL111WS Laptop G713RW-LL111WS is Rs.183,389 on amazon.in which is available in Eclipse Gray colour.

    Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RW-LL111WS Laptop G713RW-LL111WS price in India starts at Rs.213,990. The lowest price of Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RW-LL111WS Laptop G713RW-LL111WS is Rs.183,389 on amazon.in which is available in Eclipse Gray colour.

    Asus Rog Strix G17 G713rw Ll111ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 17.3" (43.94 cm) display, 2560 x 1440 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • 280 W
    Display Details
    • Anti glare WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS-level display panel having 16:09 Aspect Ratio || 240Hz Refresh Rate || 3ms Response Time (G2G) || 300nits Brightness and Aura Sync
    • 170 ppi
    • 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    • 2560 x 1440 Pixels
    • No
    • 240 Hz
    General Information
    • G713RW-LL111WS
    • Eclipse Gray
    • 2.90 Kg
    • Asus
    • 395 x 282 x 28.3  mm
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    Memory
    • 2
    • 16 GB
    • 2*8 Gigabyte
    • DDR5
    • 32 GB
    • DDR5
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • AI noise-canceling technology
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 2-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology
    • Built-in array microphone
    Networking
    • 5.2
    • Yes
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 4.8 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
    • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
    • 8 GB
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HX
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    • Per-Key RGB with Num-pad Touchpad
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Asus Rog Strix G17 G713rw Ll111ws Laptop