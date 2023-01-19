 Asus Rog Zephyrus S15 Gx502lws Xs76 Laptop Gx502lws Xs76 Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus ROG Zephyrus S15 GX502LWS XS76 Laptop

    Asus ROG Zephyrus S15 GX502LWS XS76 Laptop

    Asus ROG Zephyrus S15 GX502LWS XS76 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 252,616 in India with Intel Core i7-10875H (10th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P146838/heroimage/asus-gx502lws-xs76-146838-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P146838/images/Design/asus-gx502lws-xs76-146838-v1-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹252,616
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i7-10875H (10th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.9 Kg
    Key Specs
    ₹252,616
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i7-10875H (10th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    amazon
    ₹ 234,960 M.R.P. ₹343,362
    Asus ROG Zephyrus S15 GX502LWS-XS76 Laptop GX502LWS-XS76 Price in India

    Asus ROG Zephyrus S15 GX502LWS-XS76 Laptop GX502LWS-XS76 price in India starts at Rs.252,616. The lowest price of Asus ROG Zephyrus S15 GX502LWS-XS76 Laptop GX502LWS-XS76 is Rs.234,960 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus Rog Zephyrus S15 Gx502lws Xs76 Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • 76 W AC Adapter W
    Display Details
    • 300 Hz
    • Full HD IPS-Type PANTONE Validated Display
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • No
    • LED
    • 141 ppi
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    General Information
    • 64-bit
    • GX502LWS-XS76
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 1.9 Kg
    • 359.9 x 252 x 18.8  mm
    • Black
    • Asus
    Memory
    • 16 GB
    • 1x16 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 1
    Multimedia
    • Built-in Array Microphone
    • Built-in Speakers
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel Core i7-10875H (10th Gen)
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 2.3 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
    • 8 GB
    Peripherals
    • No
    • ROG Aura Sync System with Per-Key RGB Keyboard
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 2
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Asus Rog Zephyrus S15 Gx502lws Xs76 Laptop