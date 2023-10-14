Asus Tuf Fx705dt Au028t Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 7/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus TUF FX705DT AU028T Laptop Asus TUF FX705DT AU028T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 67,390 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 7 3750H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF FX705DT AU028T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF FX705DT AU028T Laptop now with free delivery.