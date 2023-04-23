 Asus Tuf Gaming A15 Fa577re Hn044ws Laptop Price in India(23 April, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RE HN044WS Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RE HN044WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 94,220 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H Processor, Battery and RAM.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

4
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155900/heroimage/asus-fa577re-hn044ws-155900-v1-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155900/images/Design/asus-fa577re-hn044ws-155900-v1-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155900/images/Design/asus-fa577re-hn044ws-155900-v1-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155900/images/Design/asus-fa577re-hn044ws-155900-v1-large-4.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155900/images/Design/asus-fa577re-hn044ws-155900-v1-large-5.jpg
Key Specs
₹94,220
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
1 TB
16 GB DDR5 RAM
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.20 Kg weight
See full specifications
amazon
₹ 97,900 M.R.P. ₹119,990
Buy Now

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RE-HN044WS Laptop Price in India

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RE-HN044WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.94,220. The lowest price of Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RE-HN044WS Laptop is Rs.97,900 on amazon.in which is available in Jaeger Gray colour.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RE-HN044WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.94,220. The lowest price of Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RE-HN044WS Laptop is Rs.97,900 on amazon.in which is available in Jaeger Gray colour.


Asus Tuf Gaming A15 Fa577re Hn044ws Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
Battery
  • 200 W
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • Anti Glare FHD (1920 x 1080) Display With 16:9 Aspect Ratio 144Hz Refresh Rate 250Nits Brightness
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 144 Hz
  • 141 ppi
  • 250 nits
  • 16:9
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
General Information
  • 24.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 2.20 Kg weight
  • Jaeger Gray
  • 354 x 251 x 24.9  mm
  • Asus
  • FA577RE-HN044WS
Memory
  • 4800 Mhz
  • 2
  • 16 GB
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • DDR5
  • 32 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 2-Speaker System
  • AI Noise-Canceling Technology
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 720p
  • Built-In Array Microphones
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5.2
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 4.7 Ghz
  • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
  • 4 GB
  • 8
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Chiclet Keyboard 1-Zone RGB
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • M.2/Optane
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

    Asus Tuf Gaming A15 Fa577re Hn044ws Laptop