Asus Tuf Gaming F15 Fx507zc4 Hn116w Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX507ZC4 HN116W Laptop Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX507ZC4 HN116W Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 76,990 in India with Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX507ZC4 HN116W Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX507ZC4 HN116W Laptop now with free delivery.