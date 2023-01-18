Asus Vivobook 14 X415ea Ek678ts Laptop X415ea Ek678ts Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EK678TS Laptop Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EK678TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 49,890 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EK678TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EK678TS Laptop now with free delivery.