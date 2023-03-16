 Asus Vivobook 15 Oled M1505ya Lk541ws Laptop Price in India(16 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA LK541WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA LK541WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 65,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7530U Processor, Battery and RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 16 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹65,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7530U
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Professional
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.70 Kg weight
    ₹ 65,990 M.R.P. ₹81,990
    Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA-LK541WS Laptop Price in India

    Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA-LK541WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.65,990. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA-LK541WS Laptop is Rs.65,990 on amazon.in which is available in Indie Black colour.

    Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA-LK541WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.65,990. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA-LK541WS Laptop is Rs.65,990 on amazon.in which is available in Indie Black colour.


    Asus Vivobook 15 Oled M1505ya Lk541ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    • Yes
    Display Details
    • OLED
    • 60 Hz
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 141 ppi
    • 60Hz Refresh Rate 0.2ms Response Time 60Hz Refresh Rate VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 600 Glossy Display 65% Less Harmful Blue Light (Screen-to-Body Ratio)86%
    • No
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 86 %
    • 16:9
    • 600 nits
    General Information
    • 1.70 Kg weight
    • Indie Black
    • Asus
    • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
    • OLED M1505YA-LK541WS
    • Windows 11 Professional
    • 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9  mm
    Memory
    • 2*8 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 16 GB
    • 2
    Multimedia
    • SonicMaster
    • Yes
    • Built-In Speakers
    • Yes
    • 720p
    • Built-In Array Microphones
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • AMD Radeon
    • 4.2 Ghz
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 6
    • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7530U
    Peripherals
    • 1.35mm Key-Travel
    • Touchpad
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • No
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • M.2/Optane
    • 512 GB
    Asus Vivobook 15 Oled M1505ya Lk541ws Laptop