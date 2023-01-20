 Asus Vivobook 15 X515ea Ej312ts Laptop X515ea Ej312ts Price in India(20 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA EJ312TS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA EJ312TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 38,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA EJ312TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA EJ312TS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹38,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.80 Kg
    See full specifications
    Asus Vivobook 15 X515ea Ej312ts Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 45 W AC Adapter W
    Display Details
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • LED
    • 141 ppi
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display (200 nits Brightness, 45% NTSC Color Gamut, 83% Screen-to-Body Ratio)
    • No
    General Information
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • Transparent Silver
    • 360 x 235 x 19.9  mm
    • 1.80 Kg
    • X515EA-EJ312TS
    • Asus
    • 64-bit
    Memory
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Built-in Speakers
    • Yes
    • No
    • Sonic Master, Cortana Support
    • Built-in Microphone
    • 720p HD
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    • 4.1
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel UHD
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 3.0 Ghz
    • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    Peripherals
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    • Chiclet Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 2
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    Asus Vivobook 15 X515ea Ej312ts Laptop