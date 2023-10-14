Asus Vivobook Go 14 E1404fa Nk542ws Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook Go 14 E1404FA NK542WS Laptop Asus VivoBook Go 14 E1404FA NK542WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 48,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5-7520U Processor , 3 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Go 14 E1404FA NK542WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Go 14 E1404FA NK542WS Laptop now with free delivery.