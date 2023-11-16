 Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3gb Ram - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3GB RAM

Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3GB RAM is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 14,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹14,499
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
13 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
3 GB
See full specifications
Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3GB RAM in India is Rs. 14,499.  This is the Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3GB RAM in India is Rs. 14,499.  This is the Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3GB RAM base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and Orange.

Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3GB RAM

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Orange
Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
  • 5000 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Up to 37 Hours(3G)
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • No
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
  • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
  • Single
Design
  • 10.5 mm
  • 77.5 mm
  • 202 grams Below
  • 156 mm
  • Black, Blue, Orange
Display
  • IPS LED
  • 267 ppi
  • 68.82 %
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v4
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Asus
  • Zen UI
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • May 23, 2016 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • No
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Octa core (1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR3
  • 3 GB
  • Adreno 405
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • No
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
  • Yes
Mobiles By Brand

Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3gb Ram FAQs

What is the price of the Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3Gb Ram in India? Icon Icon

Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3Gb Ram price in India at 7,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3Gb Ram? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3Gb Ram? Icon Icon

What is the Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3Gb Ram Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3Gb Ram Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Asus Zenfone Max 2016 3gb Ram