 Asus Zenfone 5z Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Asus Zenfone 5Z

    Asus Zenfone 5Z

    Asus Zenfone 5Z is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 5Z from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 5Z now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹29,999
    64 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    12 MP + 8 MP
    8 MP
    3300 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Asus Zenfone 5z Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 12 MP + 8 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 3300 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 25.5 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 25.5 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • 3300 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 75.6 mm
    • 155 grams
    • Back: Aluminium
    • Meteor Silver, Midnight Blue
    • 153 mm
    • 7.8 mm
    Display
    • 402 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 90 %
    • 19:9
    • Yes with notch
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2246 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 83.64 %
    General
    • Zenfone 5Z
    • Zen UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 9, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Asus
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 800 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 13) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 800 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 13) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
    • Adreno 630
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    • 12 MP + 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Up to 50 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    Asus Zenfone 5z FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Zenfone 5Z in India?

    Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India at 32,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone 5Z?

    How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone 5Z?

    What is the Asus Zenfone 5Z Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Zenfone 5Z Waterproof?

    Asus Zenfone 5z