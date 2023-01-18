 Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    32 GB
    6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    12 MP + 5 MP
    13 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Price in India

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is Rs.12,249.02 on amazon.in.

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 40 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 40 Hours(3G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.0
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Single
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    Design
    • Blue, Titanium
    • 75.5 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 175 grams
    • 157.9 mm
    Display
    • 81.64 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 403 ppi
    • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2280 pixels
    • 19:9
    • Yes with notch
    General
    • Stock
    • Asus
    • Zenfone Max Pro M2
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • December 18, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • Adreno 512
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 14 nm
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • 32 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 in India?

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 price in India at 15,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2?

    How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2?

    What is the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Waterproof?

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2