 Cat S31 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Cat Mobile CAT S31

    CAT S31

    CAT S31 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 28,790 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on CAT S31 from HT Tech. Buy CAT S31 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31312/heroimage/120614-v1-cat-s31-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31312/images/Design/120614-v1-cat-s31-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31312/images/Design/120614-v1-cat-s31-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31312/images/Design/120614-v1-cat-s31-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31312/images/Design/120614-v1-cat-s31-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹28,790
    16 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹28,790
    16 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Cat S31 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting
    • No
    • Yes
    Design
    • Black
    • 200 grams
    • 146 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 35 minutes in a depth of 1.2 meter), IP68
    • Dust proof
    • 74.4 mm
    • 12.6 mm
    Display
    • 312 ppi
    • 55.93 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • CAT
    • S31
    • December 12, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • SIM1: Nano
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 2 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
    • Adreno 304
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Cat S31 FAQs

    What is the price of the Cat S31 in India?

    Cat S31 price in India at 27,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Cat S31?

    How many colors are available in Cat S31?

    What is the Cat S31 Battery Capacity?

    Is Cat S31 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Cat S31