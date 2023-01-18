 Centric L3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Centric L3

    Centric L3 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,749 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3050 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Centric L3 from HT Tech. Buy Centric L3 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹6,749
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3050 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Key Specs
    ₹6,749
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    3050 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Centric L3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 3050 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 240 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 240 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 15 Hours(2G)
    • 3050 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 15 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 141 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • Quartz Grey, Raisin Black
    • 70.5 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • 69.17 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • January 8, 2018 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Centric
    • L3
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 64 bit
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 16 GB
    Centric L3