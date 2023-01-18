Coolpad Mega 5m Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Coolpad Mega 5M Coolpad Mega 5M is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 3,990 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coolpad Mega 5M from HT Tech. Buy Coolpad Mega 5M now with free delivery.