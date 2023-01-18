 Coolpad Mega 5m Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Coolpad Phones Coolpad Mega 5M

    Coolpad Mega 5M

    Coolpad Mega 5M is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 3,990 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coolpad Mega 5M from HT Tech. Buy Coolpad Mega 5M now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33341/heroimage/132078-v3-coolpad-mega-5m-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33341/images/Design/132078-v3-coolpad-mega-5m-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33341/images/Design/132078-v3-coolpad-mega-5m-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33341/images/Design/132078-v3-coolpad-mega-5m-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹3,990
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹3,990
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Coolpad Mega 5m Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Blue, Gold, Dark Grey
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Mega 5M
    • December 20, 2018 (Official)
    • No
    • Coolpad
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Coolpad Mega 5m FAQs

    What is the price of the Coolpad Mega 5M in India?

    Coolpad Mega 5M price in India at 3,697 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Coolpad Mega 5M?

    How many colors are available in Coolpad Mega 5M?

    What is the Coolpad Mega 5M Battery Capacity?

    Is Coolpad Mega 5M Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Coolpad Mega 5m