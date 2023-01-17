 Coolpad Mega 5 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Coolpad Mega 5

    Coolpad Mega 5

    Coolpad Mega 5 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coolpad Mega 5 from HT Tech. Buy Coolpad Mega 5 now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Out of Stock

    Coolpad Mega 5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 0.3 MP
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • CMOS
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
    Design
    • Blue, Gold, Dark Grey
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 282 ppi
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Coolpad
    • December 20, 2018 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Mega 5
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Coolpad Mega 5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Coolpad Mega 5 in India?

    Coolpad Mega 5 price in India at 4,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 0.3 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    Coolpad Mega 5