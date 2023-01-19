 Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32GB

    Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32GB now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.71 inches (14.5 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 02h 30m 58s
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Cherry Black, Ocean Blue
    • 70.9 mm
    • 8.2 mm
    • 135 grams
    • 145.7 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 78.39 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 19:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 5.71 inches (14.5 cm)
    • 295 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Cool 3 Plus 32GB
    • July 2, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Coolpad
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8300
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 22.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32Gb in India?

    Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32Gb price in India at 6,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A22; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32Gb?

    What is the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32gb