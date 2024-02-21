 Dell Alienware M15 R7 (icc C780010win8) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Home Laptops in India Dell Laptop Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780010WIN8 Laptop

Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780010WIN8 Laptop

Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780010WIN8 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 214,990 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780010WIN8 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780010WIN8 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 21 February 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
DellAlienwareM15R7(ICC-C780010WIN8)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/8GB)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 DellAlienwareM15R7(ICC-C780010WIN8)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/8GB)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹214,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1440 Pixels
2.42 Kg weight
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹198,790 23% OFF
Buy Now

Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780010WIN8 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780010WIN8 Laptop in India is Rs. 214,990.  At Amazon, the Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780010WIN8 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 198,790.  It comes in the following colors: Dark Side Of the Moon. ...Read More

23% off

Dell Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop

Dell Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7-7745HX/16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/16 (40.64cm) QHD+ 165Hz, 3ms, 100% sRGB/NVIDIA RTX 4060, 8 GB GDDR6/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Dark Metallic Moon/3.23kg
₹257,298 ₹198,790
Buy Now
Out of Stock
20% off

Dell Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop

Dell Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-13620H Processor/16GB/1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6/14'' (35.56cm) QHD+ 165Hz, 3ms, 300nits/Win 11 + MSO'21/McAfee 15 Month/Lunar Silver/2.08kg
₹250,916 ₹199,900
Buy Now
23% off

Dell Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop

Dell Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-13620H/32GB/1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6/14'' (35.56Cms) QHD+ 165Hz, 3ms, 300nits/Win 11+MSO'21+McAfee 15 Month/Lunar Silver/2.08Kgs
₹290,055 ₹224,290
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Dell Alienware M15 R7 Icc C780010win8 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    86 W

  • Battery Cell

    6 Cell

Display Details

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1440 Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    240 Hz

  • Display Features

    QHD 2560x1440 240Hz Non-Touch Wide Viewing Angle

  • Pixel Density

    188 ppi

General Information

  • Weight

    2.42 Kg weight

  • Model

    M15 R7 (ICC-C780010WIN8)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Thickness

    27 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Colour

    Dark Side Of the Moon

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    356.20 x 239.5 x 27 mm

Memory

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

Multimedia

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Audio Solution

    Dolby Atmos

Networking

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

Performance

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)

  • Graphics Memory

    8 GB

  • Clockspeed

    4.7 Ghz

Peripherals

  • Keyboard

    Alienware M Series per-key AlienFX RGB keyboard - US/International

Ports

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Dell

7% OFF
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
9% OFF
Dell Inspiron 15 3515
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Dell Alienware X17 R1 D569936WIN9
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 32 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 17.3 Inches Display Size
27% OFF
Dell Vostro 5625
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 16 Inches Display Size
Dell Laptops

Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780010WIN8 Laptop Competitors

10% OFF
Acer Predator 17 G9 793 NH Q1TSI 003
  • 2 TB HDD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 17.3 Inches Display Size
15% OFF
HP Omen X 2S 15 dg0020tx 7QZ53PA
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 16 Inches Display Size
16% OFF
HP Spectre X360 15 df1033dx 7UT64UA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

iQOO Z7 Pro has been launched. Know all about it.

iQOO Z7 Pro launched; Check key specs, price, and features

12 Oct 2023
Are you a photographer? Then check out these must-have mobile apps to enhance your pictures.

Top 5 Best Camera apps in 2023

09 Nov 2023
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus launched. Know all about them.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Launched; Know price, key features and specifications

12 Oct 2023
Know how you can update your Aadhaar card from home.

How to update Aadhaar Card

21 Nov 2023
Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12

Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12: Know the best flagship Android phone under Rs. 80000 budget

12 Oct 2023
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Tech Videos

Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780010WIN8 Laptop News

Alienware, gaming monitors

Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India

21 Feb 2024
CES 2024

CES 2024: PC makers bet on artificial intelligence to rekindle sales, take on Apple

13 Jan 2024
laptop

Amazon Prime Prime Day Sale 2023 deals on laptops - Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more

15 Jul 2023
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1

Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy

12 Jan 2023
Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell just launched its MacBook Pro-killing XPS 13 Plus laptop in India, prices are surprising

20 Jul 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹82,490
₹124,590
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook Go 15 E510MA EJ001W Laptop

4 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹27,300
₹48,500
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹58,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Dell Alienware M15 R7 Icc C780010win8 Laptop