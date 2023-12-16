 Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (d560879win9s) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 December, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Dell Inspiron 15 3520 D560879WIN9S Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 3520 D560879WIN9S Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 68,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 15 3520 D560879WIN9S Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 15 3520 D560879WIN9S Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 December 2023
Key Specs
₹68,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.85 Kg weight
6 Hrs
₹55,520 20% OFF
Buy Now

Dell Inspiron 15 3520 D560879WIN9S Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 D560879WIN9S Laptop in India is Rs. 68,990.  At Amazon, the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 D560879WIN9S Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 55,520.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver.

icon20% off

Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop

Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits Display, Win 11 + MSO'21, Backlit KB, 15 Month McAfee, Silver, 1.65kg
₹69,797 ₹55,520
Buy Now
Out of Stock
icon22% off

Dell Inspiron 5518 Intel I5 11300H Laptop

Dell Inspiron 5518 Intel I5-11300H Laptop, 16Gb, 512Gb Ssd, Windows 11 + Ms Office'21, Nvidia Mx450 2Gb, 15.6 Inches (39.62 Cms) 250 Nits Fhd, Platinum Silver, Fpr + Backlit Kb (D560691Win9S, 1.64Kgs)
₹89,878 ₹69,900
Buy Now
icon12% off

Dell Vostro 5620 Laptop

Dell Vostro 5620 Laptop, Intel Core i5-1240P Processor/ 8GB DDR4/ 512GB SSD/ 16" (40.64cm) FHD+ with 16:10 Aspect Ratio/Windows 11+ MSO'21/15 Month Mcafee/Titan Grey/ 1.91kg
₹83,319 ₹72,990
Buy Now
icon30% off

DELL Inspiron 7425 2in1 Laptop

DELL Inspiron 7425 2in1 Laptop - AMD Ryzen7-5825U, Windows 11+MSO'21, 16 GB GDDR4, 512GB SSD, 14"/35.56Cms FHD+ Touch 250 nits, Active Pen, Backlit KB + FPR (D560733WIN9P, 1.7Kgs)
₹116,364 ₹81,643
Buy Now
Dell Inspiron 15 3520 D560879win9s Laptop Full Specifications

  • 65 W
  • 6 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
  • 60 Hz
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • FHD Display
  • 141 ppi
  • Windows 11
  • 18.7 Millimeter thickness
  • 1.85 Kg weight
  • 358.3 x 235.4 x 18.7 mm
  • Dell
  • 3520 (D560879WIN9S)
  • Platinum Silver
  • 16 GB
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 32 GB
  • DDR4
  • Yes
  • Built-In Speakers
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Waves Maxx Audio Pro
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.1
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
  • Intel UMA
  • Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
  • 3.3 Ghz
  • Yes
  • Chiclet Keyboard
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 512 GB
    Dell Inspiron 15 3520 D560879win9s Laptop